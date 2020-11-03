Shirley Suddath, age 74, of Malvern passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home. She was a born in Forrest City, Arkansas on February 24, 1946 the daughter of Lester and Mable Luker Clark. Shirley was co-owner and operator of Summerhill Plumbing and attended Magnet Cove United Methodist Church. She loved flowers and being outdoors. She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers.
Survivors are her husband, G.W. Suddath; daughters, Kim Liston (husband Morgan) of West Helena, Arkansas and Kristy English of Malvern; brothers, Jerry Clark of West Helena and Larry Clark of Colt; sisters, Faye Casey of Colt and Peggy Clark of NW Arkansas; grandchildren, Austin, Ashley, Luke, Jacob, Kelsey, and Laekyn; great-grandchild, Easton Douglas; special niece, Hope and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2:00PM at Hickory Grove Cemetery with Reverend Don Robinson officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Arkansas 10411 W. Markham, Suite 130 Little Rock, AR 72205-1409.
