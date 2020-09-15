Shri Kashinath N. Trivedi, 73, of Malvern, Arkansas, passed away September 14, 2020. He was born April 25, 1947, in Khadodi, India, to Nathalal and Parvatiben Trivedi.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Shantaben Trivedi; sons, Anil (and daughter-in-law Kirti), Bhavesh (and daughter-in-law Ranjana), T.K., Manish, Mayank, Mihir; daughters, Jagruti, Bela; brothers, Chandulal (Vinuben), Balmukund (Laxmi); sisters, Jamniben (Ramanlal), Diwaliben (Jayshanker); and grandchildren, Nidhi, Pavan, Dhyey, Manan, Drashti, Manav, Aayushi, and Vedant.
Service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
