Shri Kashinath N. Trivedi
1947 - 2020
Shri Kashinath N. Trivedi, 73, of Malvern, Arkansas, passed away September 14, 2020. He was born April 25, 1947, in Khadodi, India, to Nathalal and Parvatiben Trivedi.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include wife, Shantaben Trivedi; sons, Anil (and daughter-in-law Kirti), Bhavesh (and daughter-in-law Ranjana), T.K., Manish, Mayank, Mihir; daughters, Jagruti, Bela; brothers, Chandulal (Vinuben), Balmukund (Laxmi); sisters, Jamniben (Ramanlal), Diwaliben (Jayshanker); and grandchildren, Nidhi, Pavan, Dhyey, Manan, Drashti, Manav, Aayushi, and Vedant.

Service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home in Hot Springs.

Online condolences at www.caruth-hale.com

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Caruth-Hale Funeral Home - Hot Springs
155 Section Line Road
Hot Springs, AR 71913
501-525-0055
