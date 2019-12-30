|
Sidney Ables, 93, of Greenville, MO formerly of Malvern went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 22, 2019. He was born October 7, 1926 in Humphrey, Arkansas the son of the late Robert and Letha Ables. He married Ruth Melton on May 21,1948 and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage before Ruth's passing.
He was a longtime member of Third Baptist Church in Malvern. He retired from Inland Steel in East Chicago after 30 years of service. He loved to fish especially with his brothers and brother-in-law's. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed collecting coins. Sidney loved his family and always worked hard to provide for them. He instilled in his children a hard work ethic.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ables, grandson Jason Hill, brothers, Aubrey, Marvin and V.O. Ables; sister, Frances Dunlap;
Survivors are daughters, Debbie Reed (Gary) of Greenville, MO, Kathie Byrd (Tim) of Lexington, NC, Cindy Klamer (Michael) Kernersville, NC, and Betty Norr (Rob) of Iron Mountain, MI, brothers, Rowdy Ables of Center Ridge; Bobby Ray Ables of Humphrey; and sister Deloris Ables Tosh of Jackson, Tenn. Nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and his pride and joy, his great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday December 28, from 1PM until 2PM at the Corinth Baptist Church in Humphrey, Arkansas with the Funeral to begin at 2PM with Brother Albert Ables officiating.
Burial will follow in Frazier Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 26, 2019