Silas Fermon Smith, age 91, of Malvern, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born December 3, 1928 to the late Silas E. and Lottie (Burris) Smith. Silas was a 1946 graduate of Malvern High School. As a Korean War Vet, he was proud to serve his country with the Army, 3rd Infantry Division.
Smith began his teaching career at the age of 19 in Malvern Public Schools with the Veterans Farm Training Program. He attended Southern State College (now Southern Arkansas University), and received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from East Texas State Teacher's College (now Texas A&M Commerce), where he met his "Texas Sweetheart" Nina Spencer. Silas and Nina married on May 27, 1957. He also did post graduate work at Henderson State University. Silas was passionate about his 41 year career as a vocational agriculture teacher in Arkansas and Texas. He taught at Peacock and Garden City, Texas; and Malvern and Magnet Cove High Schools in Arkansas, and Arkansas A&M (now University of Arkansas at Monticello). He was nick-named "Papa Si" by his students at Malvern and Magnet Cove.
Silas served in numerous civic capacities including serving as President of the Hot Spring County Fair Board, Farm Credit Board Member, President of the Farm Bureau Board, Member of the Rockport and Mt. Willow Fire Board, and was formerly active in the local Civitan Club (including 2 term President and awarded it's Good Citizenship Award in 1965). He received numerous honors and Awards with the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and was a member of the 20 year club. Smith's work with the Malvern and Magnet FFA Chapters resulted in two National Safety Council Awards, and the first ever Governor's Award for Community Improvement. Silas also was a volunteer Hunter Safety Instructor with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
Smith enjoyed farming, all FFA activities, his Border Collie "Lady" and his Chihuahua "Princess", and visiting with former students. He was especially proud of his former students and kept in contact with many of them over the years. He was awarded State and National FFA Honorary Degrees.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his Sister, Doris Brown. He is survived by his Wife of nearly 63 years, Nina Thea (Spencer) Smith, three sons: Gary Smith of York, PA; Cecil Smith of Springdale, AR; and Richard Smith of Malvern, Sister in-law, Ida Bonner (Bobby), and numerous friends and former students.
The family would like to say special thanks to the North Little Rock VA, Dr. Ray Bollen, Dr. David Griffin, LifeNet EMS, Baptist Health Medical Center Hot Spring County, and Andrea "Ciara" Cain.
Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. A celebration of life service will be held at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 PM, with Reverend Nickey Strahan officiating. Burial will follow at Rockport Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Raymond O'Neal, Richard Gray, Tommy Verser, Tim Swayze, Wayne Smith, and Casey Glasgow. His former students at Malvern High School and Magnet Cove High School are Honorary Pallbearers. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rockport Cemetery or the . Arrangements by Atkinson Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 6, 2020