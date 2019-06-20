|
Sister Brenda Bivens Gordon, of Malvern, Arkansas, completed her journey on this earth, Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born on October 26, 1959, in Malvern, to the union of the late Andrew Bivens and Rose Lee Dobbins Bivens.
Brenda was preceded in death by her afore-mentioned parents; husband, James Henry Gordon and one son, Derrick Guinn.
Left to cherish her memory one son: Datron Johnson (Naomi); one daughter: Tameka Caradine; one sister, Anita Rose Bivens; one brother, Ricky Bivens (Brenda) all of Malvern; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and special friends: Evelyn Ann Yarbrough of Malvern, Katie Woodard and Pearl Henderson of Kentucky.
We will celebrate Brenda's life at 11:00 am, at First Baptist Vine Church, Malvern, on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Brenda's visitation, 5:00 - 7:00pm, at Brandon's Mortuary, Malvern, Friday, June 21st. Burial - Masonic Cemetery, Malvern. Online guestbook and full obituary available at: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 20, 2019