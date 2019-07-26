|
|
Sister Ina Carolyn Willis Jones, was born June 15, 1932 to the parentage of the late Jewell and Claudie Ella Willis in Malvern, Arkansas. She passed from labor to reward on July 16, 2019.
In 1950, she was united in holy matrimony to X. L. Jones, her high school sweetheart. She was employed at Hot Spring County Hospital for several years.
She leaves to cherish her sweet memory, her husband of the home; one daughter, Rosalind (Bennie) Ivory of Lewisville, KY; two sons, Gerald Jones of Scott, AR and Xavier (LaVonya) Jones of North Little Rock, AR; one brother, Jewell (Dorothy) Willis of Malvern, AR; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a Home Going Celebration of Ina's life at 11:00 am, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at First Baptist Vine Church, Malvern, Arkansas. Her earthly body will be laid to rest at Perla Cemetery. There will be a visitation for family and friends at Brandon's Mortuary, from 6:00 - 7:30 pm, on Friday, the 26th. Ina's full obituary and online guestbook can be accessed at www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on July 26, 2019