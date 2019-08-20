|
|
Sister Wanda Sue Moore was born January 24, 1952 to the parentage of the late Little Jim Moore and Marcial Richmond Hudson in Malvern, Arkansas. She passed from labor to reward on August 14, 2019, in the Baptist Health Center, Little Rock, Arkansas.
She leaves to cherish her sweet memory, one son; Jason Jackson of Vancouver, WA; one sister, Alfreda Hudson Dedmon of Las Vagas, NV; a special friend/companion, Mr. Booker McClanahan of Malvern, AR; nephew, Bilal Dedmon of Vancouver, WA; niece, Rasheeda Dedmon of Las Vagas, NV; uncle, Feaster Moore of Malvern, AR; Aunt, Wanda Jean Richmond Brown of Hampton, AR; special cousin, Harry (Betty) Sherman of Malvern, AR; special family friend, Doris Bailey of Portland, OR, and many cousins, family members and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Wanda at 11:00 am, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at First Baptist Vine Street Church, in Malvern. A visitation was held at Brandon's Mortuary, from 5:00 – 7:00pm, on Monday, August 19, 2019. The family will be receiving guests at 423 Griggs Street, Malvern. Full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 20, 2019