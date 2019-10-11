|
|
Sondra Davidson, age 78, of Malvern passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home. She was born November 22, 1940, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of the late Louis Ralph and Dorothy Inez Parke Villars. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Roy; two brothers, Niles Villars and Kenneth Villars.
Survivors, son, Jesse Davidson (Karla) of Malvern; brother, Bradley Villars (Merry) of Logansport, IN; sister, Loyal Herrera of Malvern; grandchildren, Brandi Cosby (Troy, Jr.) of Ft. Garland, CO, Katie Kidder of Benton and Jerricho Wilson of Malvern.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, October 15 at 2:00pm at 1st Baptist Church in Malvern with Pastor Billy Bartlett officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 12, 2019