Stacy Junior Lawson, age 75 of Malvern, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Happy Valley. He was born on February 15, 1944 in Bluefield, West Virginia to the late Arthur Lawson and Sallie Hylton Lawson. Stacy was a retired truck driver and a member of First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Darlene Lawson (Zack Reeves) of Marlow, Oklahoma, George Lawson (Rebecca) of Magnet Cove, Tony Lawson and David Lawson , both of Hot Springs, two brothers, Ray Lawson of California and Arlen Lawson of Searcy, Arkansas; two sisters, Rozzetta Hunter of Calico Rock, and Debra Ann Lawson; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Stacy was also preceded in death by a son, Stacy Bill Lawson.
Stacy requested that no services be held.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 16, 2019