Stan Allen
1956 - 2020
Stan Allen, 64, of Jonesboro, AR and formerly of Malvern, passed away September 22, 2020.  He was born September 3, 1956 in Hot Springs, AR to Arvilee and Margie Sanders Allen.  Stan was a member of Highland Drive Baptist Church in Jonesboro, a life-long Razorbacks fan, and lover of the outdoors.
Stan graduated from Malvern High School in 1974 and earned his bachelor's degree from Ouachita Baptist University and master's degree in Engineering from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. He worked for Bray International as the Global Director of Valve Application Engineering and was recognized as an Engineering Fellow based on his contributions to the industry.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings Kenneth Allen, Steve Allen, Shelba Tankersley, Patricia Wilson and Barbara Allen.
Survivors include his wife Arlene Daniel Allen to whom he married on January 7, 1977; sons Drew Allen of Washington, DC and Jon (Leslie) Allen of Gallatin, TN; daughter Lanie (Tyler) Rollings of Jonesboro, AR;  grandchildren Cade, Audrey, Hadley, and Hudson; and many nieces and nephews.  
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7 at 1:30pm at De Roche Cemetery, in Bismarck, with Brother Wesley Howard officiating. Please follow COVID guidelines, social distancing and mask are required.
 In lieu of flowers, Stan and the family requested donations be made in his memory to the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation www.brandonburlsworth.org.
Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
