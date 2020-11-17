1/1
Stanley Gray Whitlow
1942 - 2020
Stanley Gray Whitlow, age 78 of Malvern, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Hot Springs. He was born in Minden, Louisiana on July 19, 1942 to the late Leo Whitlow and Clara Belle Gray Whitlow. Reared and receiving his early education in Shreveport, he later attended Ouachita Baptist University, earning his B.A. degree. Stanley received his M.S.E. at Henderson State University and began his teaching career, from which he retired in 2010. He had been a resident of Malvern since 1971. Stanley was a member of First Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon, and teaching the men's Sunday School Class.
He is survived by his wife, Esther Williams Whitlow, to whom he was married on May 29, 1964 in Berry Chapel on the campus of Ouachita Baptist University; by his son, Trevor Whitlow and his wife, Jennifer of Malvern; his daughter, Shauna Hopkins and her husband, Dr. Robert Hopkins of Little Rock; eight grandchildren, Caleb, Duncan, and Hayden Whitlow, Dallas and Connor Lewis, Will, Hunter, and Palmer Hopkins; and three great-grandchildren, Blaiklyn Catlett, Alana Whitlow, and Ridge Whitlow.
Stanley was also preceded in death by his twin-sister, Sue Whitlow Dees, and a brother, Henry Whitlow.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of J. A. Funk Funeral Home on Saturday morning, November 21, 2020 at eleven o'clock with Brother Billy Bartlett officiating.
A visitation will begin at ten-thirty in the funeral home chapel.
COVID-19 guidelines must be followed: by the wearing of a mask and physically distancing.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 531 South Main Street, Malvern, Arkansas 72104.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
