Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Steve J. Austin


1965 - 2019
Steve J. Austin Obituary
Steve J. Austin age 53 of Poyen passed away October 20, 2019. He was born October 25, 1965 to Dan and Marty Roark Austin. Steve was a member of Poyen Assembly of God Church and was a millwright for Arauco Industries. He was also a member of Twin Mags and Bradley hunting clubs. Steve loved to hunt, fish, trap, and cook and be the life of the party, but most of all, loved his family and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Austin, his brother Danny, and his father and mother in law, Joe and Sandra Hicks.
Survivors include his wife Diane Austin of Poyen to whom he married on February 3, 1984, son: Jeff (Katie) Austin of Malvern, daughter: Jaci (Caleb) Alston of Poyen, grandchildren: Zane, Luke, Joseph, and Driver Austin and Emery Grace Alston and his mother Marty Austin of Poyen.
Visitation will be Tuesday October 22, from 5-7pm at Regency Funeral Home.
A private graveside will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home, Malvern. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 22, 2019
