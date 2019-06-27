Steven Burks, age 65 of New DeRoche passed away Monday June 24, 2019. He was born December 22, 1953, in Hot Springs to William G. and Violet Ritchey Burks. He was an auto mechanic for many years for various dealerships, and a Christian. Steven loved to garden, farming, using his tractor but especially being with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, William G. Burks, also the mother of his son, Molly Baker Burks.

Survivors include his mother, Violet Burks, son, Josh Burks (wife Ashley) of

Little Rock, sisters, Linda Burks of Malvern, Carol Abernathy of Little Rock, Laurie Burks of Grand Prairie, Texas, grandchildren, Shaun, Kayla and Lily Burks, numerous nieces, nephews and friends, and his loyal dogs, Ruby and Jolene.

Memorial services will be Sunday, June 30, 2:00 pm Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jerry Scroggins officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be Shaun Burks, Tyler Gray, Lance Burks, and Wendell Woodall.

Memorials may be made to THE CALL Ministry, P.O. Box 25524, Little Rock, AR 72221

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.