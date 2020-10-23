Steven Davis, age 65, of Malvern passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home. He was born December 28, 1954, in Malvern, the son of the late Bernard and Betty Bennett Davis. Steven worked as a manager for Lisenby Jewelry. He enjoyed attending holiday events, photography, traveling and reading the consumer reports.
Survivors, cousins, Dr. Paul Davis of Pine Bluff, Linda Hoffman of Little Rock, Claude Allen Davis of Hot Springs, Tom and Kay Lisenby of Malvern and David Johnson. Steven is also survived by his fur babies, Sam and Red and many second and third cousins and other family members.
Graveside Service will be held Sunday, October 25 at 2:00pm at Lono Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Clint Styles, Kale Johnson, Cody Bailey, Robbie Holyfield, Michael Whitmire and David Johnson.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.