Steven E. DuPriest
1954 - 2020
Steven E. DuPriest, age 66, of Malvern passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home.  He was born, in Little Rock, on June 5, 1954 to Juanita DuPriest and the late Damon DuPriest.  He was a United States Veteran.  Steven was a saw pilot for West Frazier. He married on August 3, 2002 to Ally Lo. Steven was a hard worker and in his spare time he liked fishing and gardening.  He was a long time member of Taylor's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Malvern.
 
Survivors, include his wife, Ally DuPriest; mother, Juanita DuPriest of Malvern; sisters, Nancy Alexander of Sheridan; Beverly Hulsey of Traskwood, Brenda Matthews (Jerry) of Malvern and several nieces and nephews.
 
Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 1 at 2:00pm at Ouachita Cemetery with Brother Randy Murry officiating.  Pallbearers will be Danny Hulsey, Damon Alexander, Alex Ammons, Richard Beason, Steve Lucas, and Jerry Matthews.  Honorary pallbearer Hunter Alexander.
 
Memorials may be made to Taylor's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
 
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Ouachita Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
