Steven Larry Bolin, 68, of Carthage died Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home. He was born April 22, 1951 in Coos Bay, OR. Steve began his forestry career in 1973 and worked many years for International Paper and retired in 2019 from West Fraser. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles F. Bolin and Joy Marshall Bolin; one brother, Mark Bolin; one brother-in-law, Swan Anderson; and one nephew, Greg Bolin. He is survived by one son, Jarrod (Amber) Bolin of Malvern, one daughter, Jennifer (J.P.) Smith of Malvern; three brothers, Mike (Sylvia) Bolin of Hot Springs, Rick (Judy) Bolin of Kingsland, Rusty (Cris) Bolin of New Edinburg; one sister, Debbie Anderson of Carthage; three grandchildren, Josh Smeltzer, Lane Bolin, and Lucas Smeltzer all of Malvern; and one great grandchild on the way, Hadlee Bolin. Visitation was Sunday, Nov. 10 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Benton Funeral Home in Fordyce. Funeral services were 2:00 pm Monday at Benton Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Bolin officiating. Burial was at Tulip Cemetery. Pallbearers were: Ron Parsley, Bobby Taylor, Donnie Hill, Brent Winston, Paul Wylie, and Shawn Reddy. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Tulip Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 184 Leola, AR 72084. To sign the online register visit www.bentonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 15, 2019