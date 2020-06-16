Steven Neil Matthews (Steve) age 63 of Traskwood, died Sunday June 14, 2020 at Little Rock Hospice. Prior to his passing Steve battled metastatic pancreatic cancer at the home of his brother and caregiver, Scott Matthews in Traskwood, AR.
Steve was born December 19, 1956 in Malvern AR to the late Billy Joe and Marvel (Morin) Matthews. After graduating from Glen Rose High School in 1975, Steve pursued a career as a very talented welder and ironworker, where he was a proud member of the United Ironworkers Union 321. He was a member of Fairplay Missionary Baptist Church. Steve was an outgoing, fun loving man who loved nothing better than spending time outdoors gardening, fishing, turkey and deer hunting.
Steve's children with former spouse Robin Pelton (Ramsey), Tami Hawkins (Matthews) and Jason Matthews brought much joy to his life. They gave his four wonderful grandsons, Blake, Kaleb, Hunter and Landon.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Billy Joe Mathews and Marvel Mae McMaster (Morin), his grandparents William and Myrtie (Gray) Matthews and Harry and Pauline (Hanson) Morin.
Steve is survived by one daughter and son in-law Tami Matthews Hawkins and Robin of Haskell, son and daughter in-law Jason Matthews (Chrissy Johnson) of Benton, for grandsons: Blake Hawkins, Kaleb Matthews, Hunter Hawkins and Landon Matthews. Additionally he is survived by one brother Scott Matthews (Karen Berryhill) of Traskwood, two sisters: Paula Beaty Wacaster (Russ) of Hot Springs and Lois Beaty Russell of Benton, numerous nieces and nephews who dearly loved their uncle Steve O, as well as a host of cousins, aunts and uncles.
The family would like to off special thanks to close family friend, Stacy Edwards who provided Steve with such loving care in his final days as well as Hospice Home Care and hospice nurse Miss Kim.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday June 16, at 1:30pm at Ouachita Cemetery in Donaldson AR., with Tyler Smith officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Matthews, Freddy Sharp, John Robbins, David Baxley and Elbert Wilson. Following the graveside the family will hold a visitation at the home of Tami Hawkins in Haskell, AR.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make contributions to defer funeral cost directly to Regency Funeral Home, 1839 Pine Bluff Street, Malvern AR 72104
