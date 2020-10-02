1/1
Susan Kay Dugan
1961 - 2020
On the evening of September 29, 2020, Susan Kay Dugan, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 58.
 
Susan was born on October 4, 1961 to the late Arthur and Verna Schneider in Malvern, AR. She married the love of her life Larry Dugan on February 13, 1982.
 
Susan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and a devout Jehovah's Witness. She was one of the kindest and sweetest people you would ever meet, kind of like the southern sweet tea she was always drinking, which was as strong as her southern accent. She treated her friends as if they were family, and she never met a stranger. Many of her children's friends also thought of her as a mother figure. She was a homemaker and grand momma extraordinaire and her favorite past times included going to church, shopping, and spending time with her family.
 
She is survived by her husband, Larry Dugan; by her brother-in-law, Gary Dugan; her sister Iona Dye; her children: Sandra and Brad Pierce, Brandon Dugan, and Daniel and Sandra Dugan; honorary daughter: Renee Gaddis; her six grandchildren: Austin, Aiden, Alexei, CJ, Dakota, and Marcus; her two great grandchildren: Zayden and Zayn; and a whole host of other friends and family. She is predeceased in death by her mother and father Arthur and Verna Schneider; brother, Norman Schneider; sister, Orami Coleman.
 
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6pm-8pm and the funeral will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 4pm; both will be held at Regency Funeral Home in Malvern, AR.
 
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.  You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
