1/1
Sylvia "Jeanie" Lucy
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia "Jeanie" Lucy, age 80, of Malvern passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.  She was born September 12, 1940, in Wyatt, Missouri the daughter of the late Charlie and Sylvia Wagner.  Jeanie was a member of Second Baptist Church.  She was a housewife, mother and grandmother.  She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing bingo, cross stitching and attending art classes.  Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepson, Ricky Lucy and sister, Margie Lewis.
 
Survivors, son, Henry Lee Lucy, Jr. (Lynn) of Hot Springs; daughter, Rhonda Jean Lock (Kevin) of Malvern; sisters, Starr Morgan (Mike) of Lake Ozark, Missouri and Ruthie Wise of Iowa; brother-in-law, Eddie Lewis; grandchildren, Dustin Green (Lauren), Phaleesha Fish (James), Dakota Lucy (Becky) and Brianna Griffin (Johnny); great grandchildren, Dani Gabrielle Lucy, Braxton Fraize, Carson Fraize, Lendon Fish, Lynleigh Fish, Nicholas Burroughs, Logan Burroughs, Macy Burroughs, Pyper Lucy, Parker Lucy, Adler Green, Anniston Green and Jace Griffin.
 
Graveside Service will be held Sunday, November 29 at 3:00pm at Fairplay Cemetery with Brother Tyler Bray officiating.  Honorary pallbearers will be the staff at Arbor Oaks and Stacey Hiatt.
 
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Guestbook, regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Funeral Home - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved