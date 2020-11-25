Sylvia "Jeanie" Lucy, age 80, of Malvern passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born September 12, 1940, in Wyatt, Missouri the daughter of the late Charlie and Sylvia Wagner. Jeanie was a member of Second Baptist Church. She was a housewife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing bingo, cross stitching and attending art classes. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepson, Ricky Lucy and sister, Margie Lewis.
Survivors, son, Henry Lee Lucy, Jr. (Lynn) of Hot Springs; daughter, Rhonda Jean Lock (Kevin) of Malvern; sisters, Starr Morgan (Mike) of Lake Ozark, Missouri and Ruthie Wise of Iowa; brother-in-law, Eddie Lewis; grandchildren, Dustin Green (Lauren), Phaleesha Fish (James), Dakota Lucy (Becky) and Brianna Griffin (Johnny); great grandchildren, Dani Gabrielle Lucy, Braxton Fraize, Carson Fraize, Lendon Fish, Lynleigh Fish, Nicholas Burroughs, Logan Burroughs, Macy Burroughs, Pyper Lucy, Parker Lucy, Adler Green, Anniston Green and Jace Griffin.
Graveside Service will be held Sunday, November 29 at 3:00pm at Fairplay Cemetery with Brother Tyler Bray officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff at Arbor Oaks and Stacey Hiatt.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Guestbook, regencyfuneralhome.com.