Tad Myers, age 53 of Camden, Arkansas passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at UAMS. He was born February 24, 1966, in Camden, to John David Myers Sr and Mitzie Elizabeth Moseley Myers. He was a graduate of Fairview High School, and was a truck driver for many years. Tad loved to hunt and fish, and was an avid sports fan especially Raiders football.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Survivors include his mother, Mitzie Myers, father and step-mother John David and Phyllis Myers all of Malvern, two brothers, Jeff Myers, and Marvin Young both of Malvern, nieces, Kadee, and Jessa, nephews, Hunter and Kasson, great niece, Raylin, great nephew, Rheese and a host of cousins and many friends.
Memorial services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Assembly of God Church in Camden, Arkansas.
In lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to the Pleasant Ridge Assembly of God Church in Camden.
Cremation Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
