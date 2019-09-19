Home

POWERED BY

Services
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
For more information about
Tad Myers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Pleasant Ridge Assembly of God Church
Camden, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tad Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tad Myers


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tad Myers Obituary
Tad Myers, age 53 of Camden, Arkansas passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at UAMS. He was born February 24, 1966, in Camden, to John David Myers Sr and Mitzie Elizabeth Moseley Myers. He was a graduate of Fairview High School, and was a truck driver for many years. Tad loved to hunt and fish, and was an avid sports fan especially Raiders football.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Survivors include his mother, Mitzie Myers, father and step-mother John David and Phyllis Myers all of Malvern, two brothers, Jeff Myers, and Marvin Young both of Malvern, nieces, Kadee, and Jessa, nephews, Hunter and Kasson, great niece, Raylin, great nephew, Rheese and a host of cousins and many friends.
Memorial services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Assembly of God Church in Camden, Arkansas.
In lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to the Pleasant Ridge Assembly of God Church in Camden.
Cremation Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now