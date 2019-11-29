|
|
Tenna Ranee Dugger age 63 of Mena, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Mena, Arkansas.
She was born on October 09, 1956 at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida to the late Eugene D. Dugger and Laverne Morphew Dugger. Tenna attended Henderson and National Park College after graduating from Malvern High School. She enjoyed being outside digging in her gardens. Tenna was a people person and loved to make them laugh. She adored her dog. Tenna was a wonderful caring "Meme." She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother daughter, sister, aunt and friend to all. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by daughter, Brandi Titsworth of Mena, Arkansas; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Titsworth of Mena, Arkansas, Ashley Titsworth of Mena, Arkansas; mother, Laverne Widener; brother, Randy Dugger and wife Carla of Malvern, Arkansas; niece, Randie Dugger of Hot Springs, Arkansas; nephew, Matthew Dugger of Malvern, Arkansas; dear friend, Deb Edwards of Mena, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her father Eugene D. Dugger.
Mrs. Dugger was sent for cremation under the direction of the Beasley-Wood Funeral Home of Mena.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 29, 2019