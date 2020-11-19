Teresa Gail Walker age 63, of Malvern, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born July 23, 1957 in Benton. Teresa was a retired caregiver and a Baptist. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert A. Blair and Betty Raper Blair.
Survivors, husband, J. R. Guynn, Malvern; son, John (Amber) Walker, Rockport, Arkansas; daughter, Bobbie Walker (Walter Parish) Malvern; brother, Jackie McCormack (Rick McCormack), Benton; four grandchildren.
Cremation is by Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.
Family will have a memorial service at a later date.
