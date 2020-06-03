Terrance Dewayne "Terry" Means aka T-Bone was born October 10, 1966, in Malvern, Arkansas, to Charlene Barker Moore and Thurman Means.
On May 30, 2020, in the comfort of his earthly home God called Terrance Dewayne Means to his Heavenly home to take his rest.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlene Moore and Thurman Means.
Terry leaves behind his wife Joyce Marie Means; two sons, Justin James (Raquel) of Alexander, Arkansas, and Deqaun Means of Houston, Texas; one daughter, Takessa Means of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren: Jaiden James and Gabrielle James; three brothers: Philander Means (Misty) of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Timothy Means (Pam) of Curtis, Arkansas and Brian Means (Cassandra) of Malvern; one sister, Angela Moore of Memphis, Texas and a host of other relative and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Terrance on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 10:00 am., on the lawn of Brandon's Mortuary, in Malvern. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, at Brandon's. Online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
On May 30, 2020, in the comfort of his earthly home God called Terrance Dewayne Means to his Heavenly home to take his rest.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlene Moore and Thurman Means.
Terry leaves behind his wife Joyce Marie Means; two sons, Justin James (Raquel) of Alexander, Arkansas, and Deqaun Means of Houston, Texas; one daughter, Takessa Means of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren: Jaiden James and Gabrielle James; three brothers: Philander Means (Misty) of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Timothy Means (Pam) of Curtis, Arkansas and Brian Means (Cassandra) of Malvern; one sister, Angela Moore of Memphis, Texas and a host of other relative and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Terrance on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 10:00 am., on the lawn of Brandon's Mortuary, in Malvern. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, at Brandon's. Online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.