Terrance Dewayne "T-Bone" Means
1966 - 2020
Terrance Dewayne "Terry" Means aka T-Bone was born October 10, 1966, in Malvern, Arkansas, to Charlene Barker Moore and Thurman Means.
On May 30, 2020, in the comfort of his earthly home God called Terrance Dewayne Means to his Heavenly home to take his rest.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlene Moore and Thurman Means.
Terry leaves behind his wife Joyce Marie Means; two sons, Justin James (Raquel) of Alexander, Arkansas, and Deqaun Means of Houston, Texas; one daughter, Takessa Means of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren: Jaiden James and Gabrielle James; three brothers: Philander Means (Misty) of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Timothy Means (Pam) of Curtis, Arkansas and Brian Means (Cassandra) of Malvern; one sister, Angela Moore of Memphis, Texas and a host of other relative and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Terrance on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 10:00 am., on the lawn of Brandon's Mortuary, in Malvern. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, at Brandon's. Online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern
JUN
4
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
MY BROTHER I'M GONNA MISS STOPPING BY TALKING ABOUT ARE YOUNGER DAY AND THE CHANGES WE MADE IN LIFE YOU MAY BE GONNA BUT NOT GONNA NEVER BE FORGOTTEN R.I.L T. BONE
BOBBY Turner
June 2, 2020
Our thoughts are with you.may God bless you.
Mr and Mrs willie James
Neighbor
June 2, 2020
Rest in peace nephew!
William Wilson
Family
June 2, 2020
Our church is praying for your family and friends.
Jeannie Wilson
June 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
joyce hogan
Friend
June 1, 2020
Rest in peace my friend. My condolences to the family and my prayers are with you'll.
Demetrius Henderson
June 1, 2020
U were a good friend to me n i will miss u dearly!!!!!
Tinisha Curry
Friend
June 1, 2020
Rest in Peace
Woodrow Johnson
Friend
