Terrel Dean Huneycutt, of Round Rock, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on the morning of June 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Nellie Frances Kingrey. He was born July 1, 1926 near Manchester township, Arkansas. He was the youngest of fifteen children of the late Leonard and Annie Huneycutt of Manchester, Arkansas. He married Nellie on December 26, 1953. He lived most of his married live in Dallas, Texas until his relocation to Round Rock, Texas in 2013. He and Nellie were faithful members of the First Primitive Baptist Church of Dallas, Texas.

He is survived by one son: Steven (Yvonne) Huneycutt of Round Rock, Texas. Three Grandchildren: Keith (Barbara) Schultz of Hot Springs, Arkansas; Carl Schultz, and Cindy Schultz Knoerr Wheeler (Todd) of Social Hill, Arkansas. Four great grandchildren: Kasey (Rebecca) Schultz, Ryan Schultz, Ethan (Mekayla) Schultz, and Zachary Schultz. One great-great grandchild: Evan Schultz, and one soon to be born great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by six sisters and eight brothers.

The family will receive visitors at Ruggles Wilcox Funeral Home, Arkadelphia, Arkansas on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Graveside services will be held on Monday June 22, 2020 at 11 am at the Macedonia Cemetery near Dalark, Arkansas and will be officiated by Elder Gary Harvey, with interment to follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store