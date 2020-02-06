|
Terry Michael Beason, age 68, of Malvern passed away January 30, 2020. He was born December 6, 1951, in Malvern, to Milton and Verla Hodges Beason. Terry was a United States Navy Veteran and loved to watch NCIS on TV with no interruptions. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert Lee and Opal Beason and Mitchell and Coy Hodges; brother in law, Bud Hill; nephew, Jeremy Hill; great nephew, Tanner Hill; great niece, Shian Hill; aunt, Gladys Selph and uncle, Kenneth Hodges.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Beason to whom he married on January 6, 1996; children, Teresa Mitchum of Donaldson, Christopher (Stephanie) Gray of Malvern, Jereamy (Julian) Gray of Portland OR, Natalie (Christopher) Daly of New York, Laurie (Brian) Ply of Benton and Daniel Beason (Rosa) of Sheridan; brother, Lewis (Debbie) Beason of Sheridan and sister, Sandra Hill of OK; grandchildren, Amy, Megan, Matthew, Colton (Tessa), Sunee (Sean), Caleb (Jessi), Ghanon (Jesse), Jason, Cynthia, Jasper, Sara, Christopher Jr. and Eric; great grandchildren, Lilly, Emily, Avery, Preston, Ellie and Oliver.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00pm with visitation to follow. Bro. Tim Wicker will officiate service. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Beason, Bryan Hill, Ricky Hill and Kelly Hodges.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 6, 2020