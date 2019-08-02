|
Thelma Armstrong, age 87, of Malvern passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born in Oklahoma to Otis and Telah Mooney Renshaw. Thelma was a homemaker but very active with Girl Scouts, volunteering with the Red Cross, , and was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Stella Jones Sunday School Class, Ladies Auxiliary, and Choir. She loved her flowers, music, sewing and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, two brothers, and five sisters.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-seven years, Millard Armstrong, daughter, Dana Gray (husband Mike), grandchildren Joshua Gray and Amanda Gray all of Malvern, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 10:00-11:00 am at Regency.
Funeral will be Friday August 2, at 11:00 am Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Terry Parrish officiating. Burial will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church Building Fund, 210 W. Mill St. Malvern.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 2, 2019