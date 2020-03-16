|
Thelma House received her angel wings on March 5, 2020 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Thelma was born to Rabon and Sofie House on November 30, 1948 in Malvern, Arkansas.
She confessed her love for Christ at an early age. She was baptized and a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, where she was a church musician.
Thelma graduated with honors from A. A. Wilson High School in 1966. After graduating from high school, she attended Henderson State University to continue her education. She graduated with a B.A. degree in Social Work.
After graduation, Thelma moved to California where she worked for several years as a supervisor at Bank of America. She also worked for the county of Alameda until her retirement.
Thelma was predeceased by her parents, her sister Ruby House Lane, her brothers Joe Louis House and Billy Ray House, and nephew Darryl Williams.
She is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law Atavia and Kyle Best of Jersey City, New Jersey, sisters Zelma Jones and Sharon and (Paul) Buckner of Malvern, nephews Tyrone Lane of Oakland California, Cameron Jones of Benton, Arkansas, nieces Cassandra Hammonds of Oakland, CA, Dara Jones of Bryant, AR, and brother-in-law Arnold Lane of Oakland, CA.
There will be a memorial service announced at a later date.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 14, 2020