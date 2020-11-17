1/1
Thersel "PeeWee" Strother
1944 - 2020
Thersel (PeeWee) Strother, 75, of Friendship passed away Monday, November 16,
2020. He was born on December 16, 1944 in Friendship to Millard and Dollie
(McMahan) Strother. He was a lifelong cattleman, a husband, Daddy, Pappaw and friend to many. He served as a Deacon at Riverside Baptist Church and was currently a member of Second Baptist Church of Arkadelphia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Martha Lou Strother.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Barbara Strother of Friendship; son PeeWee (Sheryl) Strother of Midway; daughters Jamie (Joey) Stiles of Bismarck, Tina (Mike Gray of Midway, Sara (Bobby) Brandon of Friendship; and grandchildren Zak (Sammie) Gray, Katie (Mason) Carver, Adam (Allison) Strother, Dylan Gray, Zane Gray, Cole Stiles and Jake Brandon; two sisters Frankie (Cordell) Boles of Friendship and Ginger Ashley of Bismarck; along with many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18 th at Mt.Pleasant Cemetery in Friendship with Bro. Louis Heard officiating. Pallbearers will be Zak Gray, Adam Strother, Dylan Gray, Zane Gray, Shane Ashley and Gary Boles.
For the safety of family and friends no formal visitation will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital or Second Baptist Church of Arkadelphia Building Fund.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
