Thomas "J.D." Ballard, age 94, of Fenter passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home. He was born September 2, 1925, in Fenter, the son of the late Thomas and Dora Fenter Ballard. J.D. served in the United States Army and was a member of the Antioch Christian Church in Tull. He enjoyed gardening. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Emogene Southerland Ballard.
Survivors, children, Deborah Adams of Fenter, Pamela Holland (Michael) of Benton, James Ballard of Poyen, Barbara Cole (Keith) of Fenter and Mark Ballard (Amy) of Fenter; five grandchildren, Alex Ballard, Lesley Holland, David Holland, Brittni Ballard and Maci Wright (Jacob) and two great grandchildren, Dante Ballard and Jasper Dean Wright.
Graveside Services will be held Monday, July 20 at Fenter Cemetery at 10:00am with Pastor Tom Haley officiating.
Please follow Covid-19 guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arkansas Hospice, 14 Parkstone Circle, North Little Rock, AR 72116.
