Thomas Carpenter, age 92 of Malvern passed away Thursday September 19, 2019 at his home. He was born June 17, 1927 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Andrew Paul and Virginia Lee (Van Orman) Carpenter. Thomas was a graduate of Pine Bluff High School, a U.S. Navy World War II Veteran, retired from Cotton Belt Railroad and was a member of Second Baptist Church, Malvern. He loved to collect tools, travel, dining out, his lake house where he fished and hosted family and friends for cookouts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Charles Clayton Hall, brother, William Carpenter, and two Sisters, Julia and Pauline Virginia Carpenter. .
Survivors include his wife Virgie Carpenter, daughter, Virginia Lee Reese of Tyler, TX., grandchildren, Durand Thomas (Tommy) Hall of Forney, TX., Nicholas Scott Hall of Tyler, TX., great-grandchildren, Haleigh Erin Hall of Tyler, TX., Giana Belen Hall of Forney, TX., nieces and nephews and spouses, Bill and Nancy Carpenter of Hot Springs, James Thomas and Mary McDermott of Rison, William Paul Carpenter and Joan Carpenter both of Fort Wayne, IN, Vickie and Larry Shuff of Leola, Ouida and Jerry Newton of Leola, Shanna and Robin Jordan of Hot Springs, Donna Meadows of Hot Springs, Wanda and Arnold Brannum of Malvern, Cindy and Donnie Gray of Lowell, and Darrell Gray of Malvern.
Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 10:00-11:00am at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral will be Monday, at 11:00 am Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joey McDermott, John Chandler and Cody Wright officiating. Burial in Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Hall, Richard Buckwheat, Roger Clemons, Jerry Newton, Larry Shuff and Donnie Gray.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Second Baptist Men's Sunday School Class.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Sept. 21, 2019