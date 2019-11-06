|
|
Thomas E. "Buddy" Blunkall Jr., age 67, of Malvern went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 2, 2019. He was born May 3, 1952, in Nashville, TN, to Thomas E. and Betty Griggs Blunkall. Buddy was a traveling evangelist and preached all over the United States and several foreign countries. Other than preaching, Buddy loved his family and singing, hunting, fishing and having friends over. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Vickie Jewell.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Jones Blunkall, to whom he married on August 6, 1971; children, Dawn (Narz) Clata of Malvern, Blake (Bobbi Jo) Blunkall of Fredericksburg, VA, Jennifer Bierley of Huber Heights OH, Esther (Andrew Wollard) Jones of Norwood, OH, James Blunkall of Fairborn, OH, John (Lavi) Blunkall of Hot Springs, AR and Joanna (Roger) Campbell of Marian, NC; brother, Billy (Janice) Blunkall of Crossville, TN; grandchildren, Madison, Matthias, Meredeth, Kate, Emmitt, Ellie, Sara, Tanner, Colton, Payton, Ayla and Kai.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, from 6-8 pm at Victory Baptist Church in Haskell, 5364 Hwy 67.
A Celebration of Life Service Friday, November 8, 11:00am also at Victory Baptist Church with Pastors Charlie Clark and Jon Horton officiating. Burial will follow at Francois Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Garry Manaraze, Caz Manaraze, Jim Fulleylove, Bruce Frye, Reno Likins, Vince Massa, Chad Rybard and Jason Teague. Honorary pallbearers will be AJ Horton and Travis Harrielson.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 6, 2019