Thomas E. Reed, age 79 of Traskwood passed away Sunday March 10, 2019. He was born February 6, 1940 in Blytheville, Arkansas to the late Clarence and Myrtle (Freeman) Reed. He was of the Baptist Faith. Thomas was a United States Army Veteran and a farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joan Catherine (Glavas) Reed, and siblings Helen, Betty, Brenda, Ruby, David and JC.
Survivors include his daughter Elizabeth "Lisa" Sullivan (Ronnie), sons Larry Reed (Kristi), Gary Reed (Amy), brother Bob Reed (Joyce), grandchildren Holly Carman, Tyler Sullivan, Brandon Reed, Alysa Reed, Garett Reed, Autumn Reed, great grandchildren Jasper, Ryder and Warner, numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday March 13, 2:00-3:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Service to follow at 3:00 pm with Bro. Tony Williams officiating. Burial will be at Francois Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers Chuck Honold, Keith Honold, Kevin Honold, Scotty Dodd, James Edwards and R. J. Fincher.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 12, 2019