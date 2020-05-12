Mr. Thomas Martin (Pop) Igou, 87, entered his heavenly home on April 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and finally gave him peace.
Thomas was born to the late John and Maude Igou, a farmer and homemaker respectively, in Harrison, Arkansas, on December 20, 1932. His family moved to West Helena when he was five, where he graduated from Baton High School. After spending many years in the retail lumber business he went to work for Arkansas Power and Light (Entergy Arkansas, Inc.) where he spent 18 years as the storekeeper for the Ritchie Steam Power Station in Helena before retiring at the age of 58.
Thomas is survived by his sister Ollie and Tommy Taylor of Batesville, Arkansas, son Thomas Michael Igou and daughter-in-law Kimberly Denise Igou of Malvern, Arkansas; his grandchildren Molli Nicole Igou Mendez, Michelle Leigh Igou, Megan Mae Allen; great grandchildren Corbin Chase Igou, Mikaela Janette Igou, Coraline Emma Allen, and Gordon Mitchell Allen. He is preceded in death by his brothers, William (Pete) and Jim Igou.
Pop enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his three grand-daughters, who still talk about their past camping adventures. His passion was woodwork and spent many hours in his workshop building furniture and other projects for family and friends. More so than anything, he was devoted to God and his church family. As a member of South Main Baptist Church in Malvern, Arkansas and former member of Calvary Baptist Church in West Helena, Arkansas, he was passionate about singing in the choir and teaching the Gospel.
Please join us in honoring this good man at a graveside memorial on Friday May 15, 2020, 11:00am at Sunset Memorial Park in West Helena, Arkansas.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020.