Thomas Terrall McHenry, age 80, passed away May 29, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.



He was born on December 10, 1939, in Malvern, Arkansas to Joseph "Joe" Wylie McHenry and Geneva Inez Woodall McHenry.



Tom, aka Terry, was a 1957 graduate of Malvern High School, studied at University of Arkansas and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked at Computer Sciences Corporation.



He is survived by his wife, Donna M. Smith McHenry, to whom he married on May 2, 1959; his daughter, Teresa McHenry Hill and husband Jerry Hill; his grandchildren, Todd Hill, Amie Hill Ramsey and husband Jeremy, and Geneva McHenry, his great-grandson, Seth all of Texas. His Arkansas family is his sister, Jo McHenry Gregory and husband Johnny Gregory, of Malvern, Arkansas, and nieces Robin Gregory and Jody Gregory of Arkansas. He is also survived by many cousins and other family he has met through his genealogy research.



He was preceded in death by his parents and by a son, Ronald Joseph "R. J." McHenry.



A celebration of life was to be held at a later date.





(HSCAHS Editor's note: Thomas was a member of the Hot Spring County, Arkansas Historical Society since 1994. In an email to the Society's Corresponding Secretary, dated October 17, 2019, Thomas wrote, "I am officially Thomas Terrall McHenry, but nobody ever calls me that. I am Terry to nearly everybody in Malvern who knows me, Tom to everybody in Fort Worth and Mac to all my friends from the Navy days.")



