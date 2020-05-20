Tim E. Howell
1962 - 2020
im E. Howell age 57, of Benton, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Baptist Health Medical center in Arkadelphia. He was born November 16, 1962 to Dewey E. and Elaine Buck Howell.
Tim was a member of Caney Missionary Baptist Church. He was a certified public accountant and attorney working with the Arkansas State Department of Finance Administration and was an avid sports fan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dewey E. Howell.
Survivors include one son, Brently Howell of Lonoke; his mother, Elaine Howell; one sister, Durenda Hardage and husband, Tony; one brother, Stacy Howell and wife, Mary all of Bismarck; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 19th at Caney Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Caney Cemetery Fund c/o Elcyon Smith 4100 Caney Rd. Bismarck, AR. 71929.
Online register is available at www.ruggleswilcox.com
State of AR COVID-19 directives: Face coverings required (not provided). 50 attendees or less. Maintain social distancing.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
