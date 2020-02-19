Home

Timothy H. "Tim" Caudle Sr.


1931 - 2020
Timothy H. "Tim" Caudle Sr. Obituary
Timothy "Tim" H. Caudle Sr., age 89, of Traskwood, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born January 24, 1931 in Winter Garden, Florida. Tim served 5 years in the U. S. Air Force including during the Korean War and retired as an insurance claims manager. He was a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Eron Caudle and a grandson, Cody.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Caudle; three sons, Timothy Caudle Jr., Thomas Caudle and John Caudle; brother, James Caudle; eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19 at Ashby Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20 at Traskwood Cemetery. Bro. Clint McCool will be officiating.
On-line guest book at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 19, 2020
