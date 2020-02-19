|
Timothy "Tim" H. Caudle Sr., age 89, of Traskwood, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born January 24, 1931 in Winter Garden, Florida. Tim served 5 years in the U. S. Air Force including during the Korean War and retired as an insurance claims manager. He was a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Eron Caudle and a grandson, Cody.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Caudle; three sons, Timothy Caudle Jr., Thomas Caudle and John Caudle; brother, James Caudle; eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19 at Ashby Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20 at Traskwood Cemetery. Bro. Clint McCool will be officiating.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 19, 2020