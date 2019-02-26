On Friday, February 22, 2019, Tina Gail O'Neal Farber, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend, went peacefully to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, at her home in Uintah, UT, following a three-year battle with cancer.

Tina was born on August 23, 1967, in Malvern, Arkansas, to Raymond and Sandra (Overturf) O'Neal. On January 31, 1992, she married David (Dave) Farber, and they shared 27 wonderful years. Together, they raised six children, Lynada, Christine, Ashley, Brittney, Daren, and Ben.

Tina worked as a financial administrative assistant and enjoyed working as a consultant for Rodan + Fields. She was a graduate of Malvern High School Class of 1985 and remained close with many of her classmates, and was also a member of Vista Grande Church, Cedar Crest, NM. Tina lived her life to the fullest and was always up for an adventure. She enjoyed travelling to new places with her family and her friends. She and Dave shared a passion of the outdoors, as she loved to camp, hike, ski, and go motorcycling. She was known as Nonnie to her grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Her emotional service dog, Tanner, was an additional source of love for her.

Tina will be remembered for being an inspiration to others in her final years during her illness. She was extraordinarily brave and handled it with such grace and determination.

Tina was preceded in death by her grandparents, Woody and Emma Jean O'Neal, and Dale and Avanell Overturf, all of Malvern, AR; her father-in-law, Paul Farber, Roy, UT; and three grandchildren, Aaron Charles Floyd, Baby O'Neal and Baby Bickers.

She is survived by her husband, David A. Farber, Uintah, UT; her four daughters, Brittney (Jordan) Elsea, Mabelvale, AR, Lynada Jeppesen, Logan, UT, Christine (Dustin) Floyd, Logan, UT, and Ashley (James) Bickers, Roy, UT; her two sons, Benjamin (Micaela) O'Neal, Benton, AR, and Daren (Jenifer) Farber, Roy, UT; her thirteen grandchildren, Everett, Tyler Jose, Autumn, Emily, Brett, Ayden, Miley, Leah, Peyton, Tyler Allan, Grayson, Annaleigh, and Eva; her parents, Raymond and Sandra O'Neal, Malvern, AR; her sister, Amber (Will) Childers, Malvern, AR; her nephew and nieces, Corey Lindsey, Alex Lindsey, Raechel Lindsey and Megan Childers; her mother-in-law, Joan Farber, Roy, UT; her brother-in-law, Gary (Maureen) Farber, Milesburg, PA; her sisters-in-law, Dian Farber, Roy, UT, and Kerrie (Eldon) Anderson, Ogden, UT; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 3, at 1:00 p.m., at Regency Funeral Home, in Malvern, AR.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m., following the visitation, at Regency Funeral Home, in Malvern, AR, with Bro. Lee Davis officiating.

To watch Tina's Celebration of Life, click on this link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/7720468595.

Honorary pallbearers include brother-in-law Will Childers, nephew Corey Lindsey, and cousins Dennis Melton, Chris Gray, Brad Crumby, Jesse Crumby, and Kyle Overturf.

A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at UAMS - Oncology and Radiation, as well as, Intermountain Homecare and Hospice -- Nurse Julie and Chaplain Samuel, and Hospice of Central Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a trust set up for Tina's grandchildren at Farmers Bank and Trust (Tina Farber/Raymond O'Neal).

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com. Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary