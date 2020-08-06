Tommie Jean Crumbaker age 82 of Malvern passed away August 4, 2020 at Encore Nursing and Rehab with her family by her side. She was born December 26, 1937 in Malvern to Thomas Jefferson and Lillian O'Brient Ray. She was a Member of South Main Missionary Baptist Church and a customer service representative for many years. Tommie was also involved in SMWMA and her Adult Sunday School Class, loved to quilt, cook and spend time with her grandchildren. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, and her brother Jonathan Ray.
Survivors include her daughters: Theresa (Jerry) Herrington of Butterfield, Janet (Jerry) Boyles of Malvern and her brother: David (Phyllis) Ray of Gifford, grandchildren: Jennifer (Alan) Crutchfield, Michael Herrington, Leslie (Jon) Allen, Bailie Rogers and Ashley (Shawn) Selph, great grandchildren: Blaze Crutchfield, Eli Rogers, Tenley Selph and Cade Allen.
A walk through visitation will be Thursday August 6, from 4pm to 7pm at Regency Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 the family will not be at visitation.
Graveside services for family and friends will be Friday August 7, at 10:00am at Francois Cemetery in Gifford with Bro. Bart Herrington and Bro. Will Wallace officiating. Pallbearers will be Jerry Herrington, Jerry Boyles, Allen Crutchfield, Michael Herrington, Jon Allen and Shawn Selph. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Howell, Lance Howell, Rodney Pulley, Gene Clements, Dr. Bruce Burton and Staff at Encore Nursing and Rehab.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.