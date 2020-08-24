Tommy Cason age 64 of Social Hill passed away August 22, 2020 at his home. He was born April 27, 1956 in Malvern to William and Anna Loy Cason. Tommy was a United States Navy Veteran and self-employed logger. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his brother William Eugene Cason.
Survivors include his wife Jane Cason to whom he married on June 6, 1975 of Social Hill, son; Scott Cason and his wife Carrie of New De Roche, and granddaughter Lillian Cason of Malvern.
Services will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.