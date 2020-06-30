Tommy Ray Smith age 64 of Malvern passed away June 28, 2020. He was born March 10, 1956 in Malvern to Thomas Watson and Lorine Gillespie Smith. Tommy was a 1975 graduate of Malvern High School and retired Millwright at Williamette. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by his father and both sets of grandparents.
Survivors include his mother Lorine Smith, son: T.W. (Ashley) Smith of Malvern, daughter: Courtney Smith of Malvern, sisters: Dianne (Ronnie) Jordan of Malvern, Patsy (Mel) Wall of Kempner TX, grandchildren Brantley Meece, Haedyn Smith and Meia Moore all of Malvern, one nephew and three nieces and several cousins, and best friends Wendell Woodall and Earl Meeks.
Graveside services will be Wednesday July 1, 2020, 10:00am at Rockport Memorial Gardens with Brother Scott Efird officiating.
Please keep Covid-19 guidelines in order.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Survivors include his mother Lorine Smith, son: T.W. (Ashley) Smith of Malvern, daughter: Courtney Smith of Malvern, sisters: Dianne (Ronnie) Jordan of Malvern, Patsy (Mel) Wall of Kempner TX, grandchildren Brantley Meece, Haedyn Smith and Meia Moore all of Malvern, one nephew and three nieces and several cousins, and best friends Wendell Woodall and Earl Meeks.
Graveside services will be Wednesday July 1, 2020, 10:00am at Rockport Memorial Gardens with Brother Scott Efird officiating.
Please keep Covid-19 guidelines in order.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.