Tommy Ray Smith
1956 - 2020
Tommy Ray Smith age 64 of Malvern passed away June 28, 2020. He was born March 10, 1956 in Malvern to Thomas Watson and Lorine Gillespie Smith. Tommy was a 1975 graduate of Malvern High School and retired Millwright at Williamette. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by his father and both sets of grandparents.
Survivors include his mother Lorine Smith, son: T.W. (Ashley) Smith of Malvern, daughter: Courtney Smith of Malvern, sisters: Dianne (Ronnie) Jordan of Malvern, Patsy (Mel) Wall of Kempner TX, grandchildren Brantley Meece, Haedyn Smith and Meia Moore all of Malvern, one nephew and three nieces and several cousins, and best friends Wendell Woodall and Earl Meeks.
Graveside services will be Wednesday July 1, 2020, 10:00am at Rockport Memorial Gardens with Brother Scott Efird officiating.
Please keep Covid-19 guidelines in order.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
