Tony Burnett age 61 of Malvern passed away May 4, 2019. He was born August 8, 1957 in San Diego CA, to the RC and Loda Glidewell Burnett. Tony was the youngest of 5 siblings. He was a graduate of Malvern High School. After graduation Tony enlisted in the United States Army. In 1983, at his parent's restaurant, H&H Snack Bar, he met the love of his life Sherry. It was the same place they shared their first kiss. Despite meager beginnings, they married on July 3, 1985 and worked hard to build a beautiful life together. Tony worked in construction, mostly hanging sheetrock. During their rough times, he would trade sheetrock jobs for Christmas gifts for his family. In addition to being a good provider for his family, he was honest, had a good heart and soul. He fought a long hard battle with heart disease to stay here. He was preceded by his father RC Burnett.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry, who will forever love him, sons, TJ Burnett and Daniel Caddy, and daughter, April Nabors, grandchildren, Katelyn Melton, Dylan Caddy, Ellison Caddy and Hadley Burnett, his mother, Loda Burnett, brothers, Ricky Burnett and Roger Burnett, sisters Susie Beck and Shirley Burrow.

A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held Wednesday May 8, 2019, 5:00pm at Regency Funeral Home with visitation to follow. His friends Adam Wilks, David Hedges, Shane Davis, Terry Sawyer and TJ Burnett will share good times. In honor of Tony, you may bring a bulb or flower seeds to be planted at Tony's home.

Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at regencyfuneralhome.com. Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary