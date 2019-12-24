Home

Tracy Dennis Smith


1953 - 2019
Tracy Dennis Smith Obituary
Tracy Dennis Smith, 65, of Donaldson passed away on December 21, 2019. He was born to Tracy R. and Edna Rusher Smith on December 29, 1953 in Malvern, AR. Tracy was a Mechanic by trade and had many hobbies which included fishing, hunting, and tending to his garden, and petting cats.
Tracy is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Kathy Smith; his sons, Dennis (Marcella), Ronnie and Nathan Smith; his sister, Linda White; and his grandchildren, Andrew, Allexia, Abbygail, and Amillia Smith. He also leaves behind many other loved ones and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern with Pastor Dustyn Lewis officiating. Visitation will start one hour prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Randy White, Tommy Cruse, Richard Waters, Troy Cruse, Coy Cruse, and Coy Cruse Jr. Honorary Pallbearers are Walter White, Matthew Rusher, Joey Rusher, and Brad Cruse. Interment will be at Midway Cemetery in Donaldson.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. You may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 24, 2019
