Tracy Jones, age 69, of Donaldson passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born August 19, 1950, in Fordyce, the son of the late Fay Alfonzo and Daphyne Smith Jones. Tracy worked in auto body repair. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandkids. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Jean Baker Jones and sister, Linda Wright.
Survivors, son, Austin Jones (Becky) of Donaldson; daughters, Veronica Hughes (Matt) of Ozark, Missouri and Tori McCloud of Arkadelphia; sister, Sheila Fleming of Calico Rock, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Savannah Hughes, Nadia McCloud, Brooklyn McCloud, James Jones and Jasper Jones and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation.
Graveside Services will be held Sunday, March 29 at 2:00pm at Neighbors Cemetery with Brother Kevin Spurlin officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Hughes, Reggie Cooks, Donnie Stephenson, Ronnie Stephenson and Chris Stephenson.
Due to current situation the family understands if you don't feel comfortable attending services.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 27, 2020