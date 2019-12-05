|
|
Travis Benson Pennington, age 73, died December 3, 2019, after a valiant battle with Parkinson's. Travis was born September 9, 1946, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was the only child of the late Aubrey Travis and Elizabeth (Chandler) Pennington. He was a 1964 graduate of Malvern High School and a 1969 graduate of Henderson State Teachers' College. Travis began his career as a coach/teacher for the Malvern School District and later as an Employability Instructor for Ouachita Technical College. He served 26 years with the Arkansas National Guard in the Malvern and Sheridan units obtaining the rank of Master Sergeant. He later became a postal clerk for the United States Post Office in Benton and ended his career with the Employment Security Division in Malvern.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 53 years whom he married September 2, 1966, Judy (Collie) Pennington; daughter, Kim and husband Lee Rush of Little Rock; son, Blake and wife Anna Pennington of Malvern; two grandchildren, Aubrey Mae Pennington and Nathan Travis Pennington of Malvern.
Travis was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Malvern and the Pennington Hunting Club in Princeton.
Travis was an avid Malvern Leopards' fan. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play ball. He took extra care tending to his cattle and horses.
Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019, from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home in Malvern.
A Celebration of his Life will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bruce Bennett officiating.
Pallbearers are Dean Traywick, Jim Kriigel, Dickey Whitaker, Vic Pennington, Chuck Pennington, and Gary Gregory. Honorary pallbearers will be brother-in-law Harold Anderton, Dr. Larry Brashears, Phil Clem and Preston Prince.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the children/youth department or Harvest of Hope at Malvern First United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to thank the loving care shown Travis by the nurses and staff of Arkansas Hospice and a special thank you to caregiver Pam Paquette.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the Guestbook at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 5, 2019