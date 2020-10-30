With our deepest sorrows, we announce that Trent Holloway, age 41, our beloved son, father, brother, family, and friend passed away unexpectedly at home Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Those who knew Trent, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. He had such a strong passion for his daughter, family, sports, the Hogs, and Christ. He treasured his daughter and embraced every moment with her. He was a 10 year Veteran in the United States Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He is survived by his parents, Ivan and Debra Simmons Holloway of Malvern; daughter, Haven of Bryant; brother, Marcus Holloway (Montica) of Maumelle; sister, Shelley Russell (Jason) of Bryant; two nieces, Malley and Ellie; two nephews, Eli and Max; special friend, Jessica Greer and Maddie of Cabot; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 31 at 10:00am at First Southern Baptist Church of Magnet Cove.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.