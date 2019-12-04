|
Tyrone A. Smith, 47, of Malvern died Friday, November, 29, 2019 at National Park Medical Center. He was born September 23, 1972 in Malvern, Arkansas.
Tyrone began his Chemical Plant Operator career in the early 1990's in Port Lavaca, Texas where he worked for many years until returning to Arkansas. After returning to Arkansas he continued working as a Kiln operator at Aluchem of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Tyrone loved to cook and fish. Tyrone had many talents, but the one most remembered is how he loved taking care of others and giving to everyone.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edmond and Lena Defroe; and paternal grandparents, Eugene and Qunnie Smith.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and JoAnn Smith of Malvern; three brothers, Henry C. Smith (Stephanie) of Malvern, JP Smith (Jennifer) of Malvern, and Michael Smith (Natasha) of Hot Springs; five nieces, Brittany Smith of Malvern, Vanessa Smith of Malvern, Ashley Smith of Malvern, Marian Williams of Bonnerdale and Fortune Smith of Malvern; special friends, Ethan Milton, Kieston Biggs, Aryan McGee and Nehemiah Milton all of Malvern; three aunts, Rosemary Charles (Wilmington) of Hot Springs, Elaine Hudson (Able) of Hot Springs and Sherline Smith of Malvern; two uncles, Don Smith of Malvern and David Smith of Malvern and a host of cousins and extended family and friends from Texas and Arkansas. Last but not least his furry kids, Randy Smith, Socksie Smith and Roary Smith to which he loved dearly.
The Memorial Service will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Malvern with Speaker Bro. Ben Patton.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 4, 2019