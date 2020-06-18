Velma Jean Gray age 73 of Malvern, Arkansas completed her journey and transitioned on June 9, 2020. Velma was born on January 29, 1947 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Thomas C. and Ida Mae Smith who preceded her in death.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents, maternal grandparents Jonah and Reba Avery, paternal grandparents, Tom and Ophelia Smith, one daughter that was the light of her life, Julia Hart, son James Campbell, and a brother James Edward "Pop" Smith.?Velma leaves to cherish her memories her grandson Raul Hart that was also the light of her life, sisters: Carolyn Hill and Theresa Smith of Malvern, Arkansas; Brothers: Alan Wayne (Desiree) Smith of Frisco Texas and Marvelton Smith of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Special Niece Sasha Smith of Malvern, Arkansas, Aunt Pauline Goodson of Los Angeles, CA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a Home Going Celebration for Mrs. Gray at 11:00 am., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Brandon's Mortuary, in Malvern. Her full obituary is available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents, maternal grandparents Jonah and Reba Avery, paternal grandparents, Tom and Ophelia Smith, one daughter that was the light of her life, Julia Hart, son James Campbell, and a brother James Edward "Pop" Smith.?Velma leaves to cherish her memories her grandson Raul Hart that was also the light of her life, sisters: Carolyn Hill and Theresa Smith of Malvern, Arkansas; Brothers: Alan Wayne (Desiree) Smith of Frisco Texas and Marvelton Smith of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Special Niece Sasha Smith of Malvern, Arkansas, Aunt Pauline Goodson of Los Angeles, CA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a Home Going Celebration for Mrs. Gray at 11:00 am., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Brandon's Mortuary, in Malvern. Her full obituary is available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.