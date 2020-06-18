Velma Jean Gray
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velma Jean Gray age 73 of Malvern, Arkansas completed her journey and transitioned on June 9, 2020. Velma was born on January 29, 1947 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Thomas C. and Ida Mae Smith who preceded her in death.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents, maternal grandparents Jonah and Reba Avery, paternal grandparents, Tom and Ophelia Smith, one daughter that was the light of her life, Julia Hart, son James Campbell, and a brother James Edward "Pop" Smith.?Velma leaves to cherish her memories her grandson Raul Hart that was also the light of her life, sisters: Carolyn Hill and Theresa Smith of Malvern, Arkansas; Brothers: Alan Wayne (Desiree) Smith of Frisco Texas and Marvelton Smith of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Special Niece Sasha Smith of Malvern, Arkansas, Aunt Pauline Goodson of Los Angeles, CA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a Home Going Celebration for Mrs. Gray at 11:00 am., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Brandon's Mortuary, in Malvern. Her full obituary is available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Brandon's Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 14, 2020
Our church is praying for your family and friends.
Magnet Cove UMC
Neighbor
June 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
joyce hogan
Friend
June 13, 2020
Raul and family I am sorry for the loss of your grandmother.
Shirley Hamilton
Friend
June 12, 2020
God Bless you Raul. From your friends at Malvern Open Door.
Jimmy D
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved