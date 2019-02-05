|
|
Velma Marie Marshall Jones, 89, of Carthage died Sunday, February 03, 2019 at National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She was born July 2, 1929 in Carthage, Arkansas. She was a member of Carthage Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Marshall and Nora Cearley Marshall; husband of 51 years, Jack Jones; three sisters, Vira Chambers, Vera Rogers, and Virginia Carmical; and one brother, Olan Marshall. She is survived by one son, Doyle (Shirley) Jones of Malvern; one granddaughter, Dana (Chris) Morton of Sheridan; two great grandchildren, Haley and Amber Morton of Sheridan; special friends, Mary Overton, Ann Bradley, Erin Rinehart, Fordyce and Sheridan Bridge Clubs, and Sally Shaw. Visitation will be Monday 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Benton Funeral Home in Fordyce. Funeral services will be Tuesday 2:30 pm at Benton Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Bolin and Rev William Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers are: Ted Carmical, Dick Carmical, David Rogers, Dennis Rogers, Bill Chambers, Gary Marshall; honorary pallbearers are: Ann Leffert, Linda Vailes, Patty Eoff, Bobby Chambers, Tommy Chambers, Mary Parkhouse, Barry Marshall, Rusty Bolin, Ernest Starks. Memorials may be made to Hampton Springs Cemetery Association 91 Dallas 425 Carthage, AR 71725. Arrangement by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce. To sign the online register visit www.bentonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 5, 2019