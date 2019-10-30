|
Vencil Lee Riggan, age 82, of Hope, AR passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Vencil was born December 4,1936 to Doil and Sarah Riggan of Glen Rose, AR, where he was raised. He was a member of Reyburn Creek Baptist Church where he committed his life to Jesus.
Vencil grew up farming and learned to love Gods creation. Nurturing the animals and crops became his passion. He graduated from Glen Rose High School where he enjoyed playing basketball on the high school team. He attended Southern State University, Magnolia, AR where he was President of the Agri-Club. Vencil graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville where he received a degree in agriculture and animal husbandry. Vencil was a member of both the Animal Industry Club and Alpha Zeta Fraternity.
Vencil was employed by Campbell Soup Farms of Fayetteville, AR as the manager of poultry farms; Koen Farms of Hope, AR as poultry farms serviceman; and retired from Foster Farms of Hope, AR as poultry farms serviceman. He enjoyed his work and felt blessed to have been with the company for 30 plus years.
Vencil was a loving husband, Dad, and Grandpa/Papaw. He was devoted to his Christian faith and loved the Lord with all his heart. He was a member of Shover Springs Baptist Church, Shover Springs, AR where he was the music director for many years. He was raised on the songs of the Heavenly Highway Hymnal and enjoyed a good old-fashioned singing.
Vencil was a warm, caring, and respected man who touched many lives and was a friend to all. He was a man of great strength who knew the meaning of honor, integrity and fairness. He demonstrated unconditional forgiveness to others because he understood that he was unconditionally forgiven by Jesus Christ.
Vencil was preceded in death by his parents, Doil and Sarah Riggan; two brothers, Travis and Truman Riggan. Vencil is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Carolyn Sue Riggan of Hope, AR; four daughters, Shirley and her husband Wayne Hancox of Midland, AR, Linda and her husband Dan Wilkins of Cave Springs, AR, Sarah and her husband Brad Jent of Bismarck, AR, Susan and her husband Ken Cox of Texarkana, AR; two sisters, Joyce and her husband Danny Kay of Glen Rose, AR, Una Faye Ernest of Glen Rose, AR; eight grandchildren: Michael Hancox, Chris Hancox, Rachel Markley, Mitchell Wilkins, Nathan Jent, Jessica Kuhn, Trey Cox, Amy Cox; twelve great grandchildren, Kaylea, Ethan, Lillyanna, Belle, Ben, River, Alexis, Cheston, Ella Grace, Lilah Jane, Logan, Landyn
and Lawson.
Pallbearers will be Michael Hancox, Chris Hancox, Mitchell Wilkins, Kenneth Markley, Trey Cox and Robert Riggan.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home Hope, Arkansas. Funeral service will be held 10:00am Friday November 1, 2019 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Garden of Peace in the Memory Garden Cemetery in Hope, AR.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 31, 2019