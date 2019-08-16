Home

J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Verda Von Rodgers


1938 - 2019
Verda Von Rodgers Obituary
Verda Von Rodgers went home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at 10:37am.
Born on September 9th, 1938 in Benton, Arkansas, she graduated from Magnet Cove High School and lived the remainder of her life in Hot Springs.
Verda was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Morgan and Doris Pearl Graves Tackett; her husband, Michael Rodgers; her brothers, Tommy Jess and Robert Lindon Tackett; her daughter, Rochelle Newton; and her nephew, Benjamin Matthew Tackett.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Scott; her son, Don Rodgers; nephew Willard Tackett and Family; grandchildren, Jessica Maynard, Jeffrey (Heather) Palmer, and Mitchell Scott; great-grandchildren Andrew and Tyler Maynard, Justin, Madeline, and Hunter Palmer; great-nephew, Ben Tackett, and great-nieces, Tessa and Brietta Tackett.
Verda was a woman of strong Christian faith. She lived by that faith each day and was truly Christ-like in every sense of the word. She enjoyed reading, walking, spending time with her family and grandchildren, cooking, and helping others in any way she could. Verda retired from Lakeside Café where she and her daughters served the community for over 18 years. Always smiling and eager to share words of encouragement, Verda's loving presence will be dearly missed.
Memorial services will be held at J.A. Funk Funeral Home on Friday, August 16th at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 16, 2019
